Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes Biden administration 'biased' after White House EV event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that he is moving the company's headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, though he did not give a time frame for the move. "Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California," he said at a company shareholder meeting. "This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California." Musk said Tesla will expand its factory in Fremont, California, where more than 10,000 workers build the Model S, X, Y, and 3 vehicles.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO