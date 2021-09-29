Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes Biden administration 'biased' after White House EV event
Following Tesla's exclusion from a White House event held to tout US automakers' progress in the electric vehicle sector, CEO Elon Musk said he believes there's a bias against the company he oversees. President Joe Biden hosted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis last month to underscore a shift to electric vehicles, declaring a goal to make at least 50% of all new vehicle sales electric by the end of this decade.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0