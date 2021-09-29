CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes Biden administration 'biased' after White House EV event

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Tesla's exclusion from a White House event held to tout US automakers' progress in the electric vehicle sector, CEO Elon Musk said he believes there's a bias against the company he oversees. President Joe Biden hosted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis last month to underscore a shift to electric vehicles, declaring a goal to make at least 50% of all new vehicle sales electric by the end of this decade.

Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk announces Tesla to move headquarters to Austin

Musk also said Tesla would be continuing to expand activities in California, increasing its output at its Fremont gigafactory by 50%, although he didn’t elaborate on how he would achieve such a ramp up in production. The factory is currently able to produce about 500,000 Model 3 and Model Ys per year and another 100,000 Model S and Model X per year.
FREMONT, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Safety Score will eventually predict crash probability, CEO Elon Musk says

Tesla’s Safety Score Beta program, which assesses Tesla drivers on their driving behavior using set metics, will eventually be able to predict crash probability pretty accurately, company CEO Elon Musk said. Earlier this week, Teslarati questioned the basis of the Safety Score Beta and whether Tesla should outline its terms...
CARS
New York Post

Cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog surges 2,400 percent

Fans of Elon Musk made a cryptocurrency named after his dog — and it’s up 2,400 percent. Flokinomics, a dogecoin knockoff that started trading on Sunday, was going for $0.000002254 early Wednesday, according to CoinMarketCap data. While that might not sound like a lot, it’s a 2,400 percent increase in value over the previous 24 hours.
PETS
electrek.co

Elon Musk: Tesla Cyberquad will be the safest ATV

Elon Musk commented on the Tesla Cyberquad for the first time since he unveiled the electric ATV with the Cybertruck in 2019. The CEO said that it will be the safest ATV in the world. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Elon Musk: Tesla HQ will relocate to Austin from California

Tesla Inc., the world’s most valuable carmaker, will relocate its headquarters to Austin — a huge move for the local economy, and a clear sign that the future of Elon Musk’s diverse business empire increasingly runs through Texas. The CEO said Oct. 7 during the company’s annual shareholder meeting that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Elon Musk reportedly moving Tesla headquarters from California to Texas

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has reportedly announced plans to move the electric carmaker's corporate headquarters from California to Texas. "I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk Thursday said during a sharholders meeting, according to the Daily Beast. The carmaker is currently based on Palo Alto, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Elon Musk says Tesla is moving HQ to Austin from Palo Alto, citing affordable housing, room to expand

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that he is moving the company's headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, though he did not give a time frame for the move. "Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California," he said at a company shareholder meeting. "This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California." Musk said Tesla will expand its factory in Fremont, California, where more than 10,000 workers build the Model S, X, Y, and 3 vehicles.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla’s Elon Musk vs. Rivian’s R.J. Scaringe: People Turned off by Musk’s Antics Find a New EV Hero

In Tesla’s early days, Elon Musk was an EV hero in the eyes of many people. With the pressures of climate change fast approaching, Musk helped shepherd a new era of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles. However, the luster of Musk and Tesla has waned, especially with Musk’s recent antics, such as his controversial tweets. In the wake of this, a new EV hero may supplant Musk: Rivian’s R.J. Scaringe. He offers a low-key alternative to Musk, and the electric Rivian R1T received very positive reviews.
BUSINESS
