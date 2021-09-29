Graves: The district report card and all its majesty

Earlier this week, I put the finishing touches on the Fall, 2021 Mitchell School District Report Card. Well, not quite the finishing touches. I still have to update the information from the Board of Regents on the academic attainments of the MHS Class of 2020 and that won’t come out until late October. When that is released, though, I’ll send the DRC off to the printers and, two or three days after that, it will be sent all over the district.