CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Placer County Public Health first in California to receive new grant to expand Alzheimer’s initiative

By Placer County
YubaNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacer County Public Health has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials as an inaugural grantee for the Healthy Brain Initiative Road Map Strategists initiative – one of eight county recipients nationwide, and the only recipient in California. The new $41,219 in grant funding – on top of the county’s original $750,000 HBI grant – will be used to create a committee to improve early Alzheimer’s detection and screening efforts in Placer County.

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Health
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health First#Hbi#Project Lifesaver#Lincoln#Auburn
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy