Placer County Public Health first in California to receive new grant to expand Alzheimer’s initiative

Placer County Public Health has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials as an inaugural grantee for the Healthy Brain Initiative Road Map Strategists initiative – one of eight county recipients nationwide, and the only recipient in California. The new $41,219 in grant funding – on top of the county’s original $750,000 HBI grant – will be used to create a committee to improve early Alzheimer’s detection and screening efforts in Placer County.