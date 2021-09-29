CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Jeep Unveils First-Ever Grand Cherokee Plug-In Electric SUV

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeep on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid, as it attempts to pivot its SUVs from gas guzzlers to "green" vehicles. The new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe has an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range before switching to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine to power the vehicle. Jeep is...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: Late But Great

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. For a brand so synonymous with SUVs, Jeep, surprisingly, hasn't been super competitive in the full-size three-row space. In fact, the last three-row it sold in the US was the Commander, which was so unpleasant that we probably don't need to expand on it. The new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L – as the “L” in the name implies – is the brand's first serious competitor in this segment and it arrives packing plenty of ammunition.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Two-Row Model Debuts On September 29

Jeep broke the Grand Cherokee line into two earlier this year, introducing the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The regular, two-row GC hasn’t been completely absent, but there hasn’t been a full reveal yet, either. That will change next week when Jeep finally – fully – reveals the regular 2022 Grand Cherokee. It will happen on September 29, and it will include the 4xe hybrid plug-in variant, too.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Should You Buy a Used 2020 or 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is coming and with it comes a big price tag. The more affordable used options of the 2021 and 2020 model years could be better for you. The new redesign is nice, but the 2020 or 2021 model years might have everything you need for less. Should you buy a used 2020 or 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Jeep's New Grand Cherokee Packs the Wrangler's Best Option

Okay, fine — if you want to be a party pooper, there's nothing all that shocking or surprising about the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. That's because, well, we basically already saw it; Jeep rolled out the three-row version, the Grand Cherokee L, several months ago — and much like the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL or the the Ford Expedition and Expedition Max, that variance in length.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Jeep Cherokee#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Stellantis#Detroit#Grand#Epa#Wrangler
Cadillac News

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude, one owner, local trade. This

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude, one owner, local trade. This vehicle is nice! Remote start, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel for those cold morning commutes, 4WD, rear back up camera, state of the art integrated audio & vehicle controls. Much much more! Call Scott McDowell at Classic Chevrolet 231-884-6323. Stock#M0331A.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV Lineup: What’s New With the GLC, GLE, and GLS

Some of the biggest updates to Mercedes-Benz SUVs for the 2022 model year involve the brand's AMG offerings. There's even a new, higher performance GLC63, as if the existing one's 469 horsepower wasn't extreme enough. But in a sign of the times, supply chain issues have compelled the automaker to temporarily suspend sales of 17 of its 2022 models in the U.S., all powered by a hybridized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. The list of affected vehicles includes both the AMG GLC63 and new AMG GLC63 S SUVs.
CARS
Milton Daily Standard

All-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited

This week, we’re driving the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited, the “L” standing for “lengthened” or “extended” and featuring the first three-row, 7-passenger Cherokee in the trim’s history. Additionally, the L model features a newly designed exterior with a tapered roof that enhances overall aerodynamics. The front end is a new design yet still retains its Grand Cherokee heritage looks. Completing the motif is a full suite of premium LED lighting, fore and aft.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2-row debuts with 4xe plug-in hybrid, V-8 options

Jeep kicked off the arrival of its redesigned Grand Cherokee earlier this year by launching a new three-row variant dubbed the Grand Cherokee L. It's already at dealerships and is priced to start at $38,690, including destination. The regular two-row version of the redesigned Grand Cherokee was revealed on Wednesday,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed with 25-mile 4xe plug-in hybrid and Trailhawk model

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has finally arrived. Slotting in alongside the three-row variant that was unveiled earlier this year, the standard two-row model gains essentially the same new tech and features, albeit with less interior passenger and cargo room. It's not all downsides, though, as the two-row model is also the first variant of the Grand Cherokee to incorporate Jeep's new 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. We covered quite a bit of ground with the unveiling of the Grand Cherokee L, so be sure to check that out if you're curious about any of the Grand Cherokee family's newer features.
CARS
AutoExpress

New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched for Europe with plug-in hybrid power

Jeep has unveiled its two-row 2022 Grand Cherokee, with the all-new fifth generation of the American brand’s iconic large SUV ushering in plug-in hybrid power in a first for Jeep’s flagship. Unlike the three-row Grand Cherokee L that was unveiled earlier this year, this two-row model will be coming to...
CARS
Autoblog

Watch the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed in this livestream

It’s finally time to see the standard-length version of the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee. Jeep gave us the new three-row L right out of the gate, but we were left completely in the dark concerning the two-row that we were expecting to see with it. That all changes today at...
CARS
Carscoops

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recalled Due To Issue With Rearview Camera

Jeep has announced a recall for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L due to an issue related to the reversing camera. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that radio software can malfunction during shutdown and prevent an image from the reversing camera from displaying. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require that the rearview image is displayed whenever a vehicle is put into reverse, regardless of any modifications to the field of view that the driver has previously selected.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5-Seater SWB Introduces Model’s First Hybrid Option

Jeep has expanded its Grand Cherokee range by contracting the wheelbase 5-inches (126 mm) to create a two-row, five-seat companion to the seven-seat model revealed back in January. The shorter 2022 Grand Cherokee shares the same styling as its 2021 Grand Cherokee L big brother, but shrinks the wheelbase to...
CARS
nny360.com

Jeep Grand Cherokee Hybrid Arrives Next Year

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV segment keeps getting more crowded. This week, Jeep unveiled details of the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee. In the Grand Cherokee's case, "electrified" doesn't mean all-electric. Instead, Jeep's 4xe terminology stands for a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The PHEV system in the new Grand Cherokee 4xe will offer an all-electric range of around 25 miles and a 57 MPGe rating thanks to a 17-kWh battery. According to Jeep, the system will produce 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The electric side of the powertrain uses two electric motors and is powered by a 400-volt battery pack, while the gas portion uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Jeep says a clutch opens to remove any mechanical linkage between the engine and the motor when operating in electric mode.
CARS
wardsauto.com

Jeep Grand Cherokee L: It’s What’s Inside That Counts

The 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors are being revealed in random, non-alphabetical order one per day until Oct. 15. This is the fourth winner profile. Winners will receive their trophies Nov. 16 during Automotive TechWeek in Novi, MI. It’s often not easy to distinguish the sheet metal of one boxy...
HOME & GARDEN
thedetroitbureau.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Makes World Debut

Jeep celebrated its 80th year with the introduction of the “most technologically advanced” model its ever produced, including a plug-in hybrid version ready to prove its off-road mettle. The brand known for tackling the toughest trails and crawling over the biggest rocks showed its able to offer that kind of...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: Plug-in Hybrid Showdown

Plug-in hybrids are a great alternative to gas-powered and fully electric vehicles. With a plug-in hybrid system, a car can drive on electric-only power for short distances. When the battery runs low or when extra power is needed, a plug-in hybrid utilizes gasoline. One of the most sought-after plug-in hybrid SUVs is the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Now Jeep aims to challenge the RAV4 Prime with the recent debut of the Grand Cherokee 4xe. See how these two SUVs measure up in this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid showdown.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Know When The Two-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee Is Coming

Jeep has taken an interesting approach when revealing the next-generation Grand Cherokee. Rather than start with the model we've known since 1993, Jeep first revealed a new three-row Grand Cherokee L model for the 2021 model year. The two-row model, which will arrive sporting a plug-in hybrid 4xe drivetrain, has yet to make its official debut, but Jeep has already revealed what the model will look like and what trims it will come in.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Configurator Is Live, Show Us Your Build

Mere moments after Jeep announced the new Grand Cherokee, they made the configurator go live (check it out here), so you may want to find an excuse to find a good excuse to skip that meeting (or whatever you have lined up next) and build the SUV of your dreams instead.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Boss Reveals Secrets Of The Grand Cherokee's Success

The next-generation 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee dropped this week with bold looks, a new electrified powertrain option and just the right amount of space (the three-row Grand Cherokee L looks a little too stretched to us). Like the Grand Cherokee L, and the Wagoneer brothers, the interior looks miles past the last generation and millenniums past earlier models.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy