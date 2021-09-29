Ramona Shelburne: Ben Simmons willing to sit entire season if Sixers don’t trade him

Sixers training camp began Tuesday with no sign of Ben Simmons. With Simmons’ next paycheck due Friday, Philadelphia finds itself in a uniquely precarious position. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hasn’t found an offer to his liking yet, but could be in danger of overplaying his hand, losing leverage by the day with Simmons’ trade value approaching an all-time low. The 76ers can, and assuredly will, fine Simmons for his continued absence, but is that a strong enough incentive for the disgruntled 25-year-old to end his holdout? Not according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who revealed Simmons is willing to sit the entire 2021-22 season if necessary.