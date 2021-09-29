EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory for up to $70M
NEW YORK – Point-of-care testing firm EKF Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory (ADL Health) for $10 million in shares and additional performance-based payments of up to $60 million over the next three years. EKF said it has established a special purpose Texas...
NEW YORK ─ Entopsis said on Thursday that it is pursuing strategic alternatives for OpsisDx, its urine-based diagnostic testing platform for cancers and other diseases, and it has engaged Berkery Noyes, an investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, as its financial advisor. Entopsis CEO Obdulio Piloto said in a...
NEW YORK – Genoox said Thursday that it will partner with Aspira Women's Health to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven technologies to improve molecular diagnosis and creation of treatment plans for conditions that affect women, particularly in the early stages of disease. The firms are seeking to create new...
NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Wednesday that it has priced an offering of €5.25 billion ($6.06 billion) aggregate principal amount of four types of euro-denominated notes. The company is offering €1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.8 percent senior notes due 2030 at the issue price...
The healthcare industry is notably the most dynamic, impressionistic industry in the world. Even prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was facing a major transformation. Emerging technologies like telemedicine, IoMT devices, AI and blockchain proved successful in re-establishing the approach to patient care, data management, and data security. When the pandemic thrusted unparalleled burdens on the daily operations of the industry, organizations took a risk by deploying these technologies in an effort to streamline efficiency, despite their concerns. Now, nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, healthcare companies have grown fond of the changes and many are seeking opportunities to integrate them permanently. This overall shift encouraged greater patient collaboration, forcing the healthcare industry to move to the edge and meet patients where they are, both physically and financially.
NEW YORK – The White House COVID-19 Response Team announced on Wednesday that the Biden administration will invest an additional $1 billion to expand access to SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests. The investment will be used to purchase an additional 180 million rapid tests over the course of the next year,...
NEW YORK ─ Point-of-care diagnostic firm NanoDx and semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology on Wednesday announced a technology transfer agreement for the qualification and production of nanoscale sensors used in rapid testing for numerous medical indications including COVID-19, traumatic brain injury, sepsis, and stroke. NanoDx plans to pursue a US Food...
NEW YORK – Genetic testing company Tesis Labs said on Tuesday that it has raised $20 million of growth equity financing. The round was led by investment group Xcellerant 1 TLC and was the first external financing for the company since it began operations in 2020. Tesis previously raised approximately $15 million, the laboratory said in a statement.
NEW YORK ─ Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics and SiO2 Materials Science on Monday announced a partnership to produce and distribute Longhorn's PrimeStore Molecular Transport Medium (MTM) with SiO2’s sample transport tubes. The 12 millimeter transport tubes will allow large, high-volume testing laboratories to pool 10 times more samples with one-tenth...
NEW YORK – Norwegian microbiome diagnostic company Genetic Analysis said on Tuesday that it has raised $6.8 million in an oversubscribed initial public offering. The issue of units totaled NOK 99 million ($11.6 million) and the company received approximately NOK 60 million before issue costs. It is being traded on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, and its share price closed up 50 percent over the first two days of trading.
NEW YORK – Microbiology laboratory automation firm Clever Culture Systems said on Tuesday that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for its APAS Independence automated culture screening and interpretation system in the US with Remel, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Financial terms of the five-year agreement were not...
Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, HIV/AIDS, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, immunodeficiency-centromeric instability-facial anomalies syndrome 1, Hologic, Alere, United States of America, Bio-Rad Laboratories. HIV-AIDS Diagnostics Market | Latest Industry Outlook. The report referring to the HIV-AIDS Diagnostics market is one of the most widespread and with key impactful additions designed for the...
NEW YORK — Takara Bio Europe said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for an RT-qPCR-based test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The Takara SARS-CoV-2 Direct PCR detection kit is designed to detect regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid genes in nasopharyngeal or nasal swab samples, as well as crude saliva samples. It does not require RNA extraction and provides results within 60 minutes, the company said.
NEW YORK – OraSure Technologies said on Monday it has been awarded a contract from the US Department of Defense valued at $109 million. The contract supports manufacturing scale-up for the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania firm's InteliSwab rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen assays. The contract, which also involved coordination with the US Department of...
NEW YORK – OpGen on Monday announced that its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration. It also said that its preliminary third quarter revenues grew 9 percent year over year. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is a PCR-based test that detects 28...
NEW YORK – BICO Group said on Friday it will acquire sample preparation and liquid handling company QInstruments for €61.25 million ($71 million). Under the agreement with QInstruments' shareholders, BICO will pay €3 million of the total purchase upon certain revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization milestones being met. Additionally, approximately 13 percent of the purchase price will be paid in newly issued series B shares, with the remainder paid in cash.
NEW YORK – Siemens Healthineers this week announced it will invest more than $32 million in its Glasgow Laboratory Diagnostics manufacturing facility in Newark, Delaware. As part of the expansion, the company said it will relocate important test manufacturing to this facility, streamline some of its processes, and further improve the efficiency of its test delivery.
And BostonGene Corporation today announced a strategic alliance to advance the development and clinical integration of multiplatform biomarker signatures. The alliance brings together BostonGene’s innovative computational platform and CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory with the clinical and translational research expertise of MD Anderson, leveraging scientific discovery, analytical advancement and powerful computing to develop clinically applicable solutions for patients with cancer. BostonGene’s computational platform evaluates myriad molecular and immune-based parameters to discover correlations between tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system and the effectiveness of new and emerging treatments. This agreement expands upon existing research collaborations between BostonGene and multiple.
Jack Schuler, Director at Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX), made a large insider buy on September 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics at at a price of $5.50. The total transaction amounted to $150,442.
Portable diagnostics company Cue Health raised $200 million in its IPO on Friday. The San Diego-based company is currently trading on the Nasdaq for $18.63, under the ticker “HLTH.” It had originally sought an offering of 12.5 million shares, priced at $16 each. Founded in 2010, Cue had initially set...
Equine athletes in Indiana now have access to the latest diagnostic imaging technology thanks to installation of the Qalibra Computed Tomography (CT) machine at the Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital, a satellite facility of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine located in Shelbyville, Ind. The helical (spiral) CT features the world’s largest field-of-view and can be adjusted in height according to the size of the horse, making it possible to scan patients while they are safely standing or under general anesthesia or light sedation.
