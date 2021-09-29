CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN climate chief says COP26 will not be ‘easy’

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking COP26 a success “will certainly not be easy”, says Patricia Espinosa, the UN climate chief, but it is an “absolute necessity” to be able to emerge from this summit with a “message of hope” to present to the world hit by a series of climate disasters. As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and storm surges made worse as the planet warms, the COP26 summit in Glasgow is being billed by organisers as a key milestone for keeping the Paris goals within reach.

International Business Times

Keep Up Climate Pressure, UN Chief Tells Youth

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged young people on Thursday to keep up their pressure on world leaders, praising them for "setting a powerful example" ahead of a vital climate summit next month. "The window of opportunity to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis is closing quickly," he told...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Climate action: ‘Time is running out’, UN chief tells ministers

With just one month left until the COP26 climate change conference, countries must do more to reduce emissions, finance climate action and support mitigation, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the final official ministerial meeting in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. “I cannot emphasize enough that time is running out. Irreversible climate...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Ministers meet in Milan for pre-COP26

With the jeers of Greta Thunberg ringing in their ears, climate ministers are holding final talks before a key UN conference in Glasgow. The Swedish activist criticised the efforts of politicians to tackle climate change as "30 years of blah, blah, blah". But despite the mockery, ministers say some progress...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

The make-or-break issues facing the COP26 climate summit

FT environment correspondent Leslie Hook outlines the stumbling blocks that could spell success or disaster in Glasgow, including emissions targets, the phasing out of coal, and climate finance. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. The COP26 conference in Glasgow this November is going...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

UN chief: Window to avert devasting climate impacts ‘rapidly closing’

No region is immune to climate disasters the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday, warning that “our window of opportunity” to prevent the worst climate impacts is “rapidly closing”. Drawing attention to the “deeply alarming” report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month, Secretary-General António...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

For a New Global Climate Deal, All Eyes Are on COP26

The United Nations has convened world leaders many times before to discuss climate change, dating to the 1990s. The next meeting, scheduled for November in Glasgow, may be the most important ever. U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, says COP26 will be the last chance for the world to avoid climate disaster.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Ahead of COP26, Vatican calls for action on climate change

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican hopes a meeting where world religious leaders will take a common stand on the environment can "raise ambitions" on what can be achieved at next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference, its foreign minister says. Monday's day-long event, organized by the Vatican, the United Kingdom and...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

COP26 President Denies UK Rift Over Climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

World leaders must ‘walk the walk’ at COP26 to prevent climate disaster, London mayor says

World leaders must "walk the walk" at the COP26 summit in Glasgow this November to avert a climate catastrophe, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told CNBC Thursday. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Khan warned that inaction and delay would have a disastrous impact on the environment, and called on delegates attending the summit later this year to make serious changes.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

EU Countries Struggle to Agree Approach to COP26 Climate Talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are struggling to agree their negotiating position for the COP26 climate change conference, with rifts emerging over timeframes for emissions-cutting pledges, according to officials and documents seen by Reuters. The EU is drafting its position ahead of the November COP26 talks, where countries will...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Australia PM undecided on attending crucial climate summit

Australia's prime minister has signalled he may not attend the UN's landmark climate conference in November as his government faces continued criticism of its poor climate record. In an interview, Scott Morrison said he had "not made any final decisions" on attending, suggesting it was a burden. "It's another trip...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Keep raising your voices, UN chief tells young climate leaders

With the climate crisis already devastating lives and incomes, young people will be critical to driving global action forward, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told participants attending the Pre-COP Youth Event in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. Hundreds of delegates from across the world are taking part in the meeting, which is...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

COP26 climate talks 'difficult' without promised finance, says UN fund head

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardise November's critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund. The call by...
ADVOCACY
natureworldnews.com

COP26 “The Turning Point for Humanity” says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has given a grave warning to world leaders on climate change, stating that Cop26 must be a "turning point for mankind" since global temperature rises are now unavoidable. Only 40 days before the global meeting in Glasgow, Mr. Johnson used his speech to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Five graphs that show reality of climate change

The Conference of the Parties - known as Cop26 - is a set of climate talks that will bring together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on coordinated action to tackle climate change. As Cop26 approaches, the stark warning over climate change gets louder. Here are five...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

