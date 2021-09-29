UN climate chief says COP26 will not be ‘easy’

Making COP26 a success “will certainly not be easy”, says Patricia Espinosa, the UN climate chief, but it is an “absolute necessity” to be able to emerge from this summit with a “message of hope” to present to the world hit by a series of climate disasters. As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and storm surges made worse as the planet warms, the COP26 summit in Glasgow is being billed by organisers as a key milestone for keeping the Paris goals within reach.