Deal: One of the Best Big Button-Downs Is 50% Off at Abercrombie & Fitch

By Paolo Sandoval
 8 days ago
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. As part of Abercrombie & Fitch’s ongoing clearance sale, the ‘90s Oversized Oxford Shirt is 50% off its ticketed retail price. A cornerstone of Abercrombie ’90s revival line, this shirt fits just like they used to: big and boxy. The button-down sports a curved hem for the perfect untucked look, and a 98% cotton blend for supreme comfort and uninhibited movement. Clocking in at a steal of $29.50, you can easily make this shirt part of your weekly rotation in one of three colors (or maybe all of them). Shop the Oversized Oxford Shirt, and be sure to check out some of the other on-sale pieces from the ’90s collection, like the Prep Pant or the ’90s Slim Jean.

