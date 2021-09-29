CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Here are golfers to watch

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://clubdeportivocdl.com/advert/livestreamofficial-atalanta-vs-young-boys-live-stream-free-on-29th-september-2021/. Both the PGA and European Tours took last week off due to the Ryder Cup, where Team USA won by a 19-9 margin over Team Europe. That is the largest margin of victory for either side since the event went to a USA vs. Europe format in 1979. There were few bright spots for the European side at Whistling Straits last weekend, but Sergio Garcia was one of them as he went 3-1-0 for the weekend and formed a formidable partnership with fellow Spaniard and World No. 1 Jon Rahm. Garcia (20/1) is the lone Ryder Cup participant from either team to be teeing it up this week in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he does so as the event’s defending champion.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
GOLF
The Spun

Watch Paige Spiranac Make A Hole-In-1 In Front Of Gary Player

Paige Spiranac has made plenty of incredible shots on the golf course. That being said, the highlight of her career might have just occurred this week. On Tuesday morning, Spiranac tweeted “Made a hole in one in front of Gary Player.” Most of her followers believed her, but there was a decent portion of her fan base that wanted video evidence.
SPORTS
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

Until Sergio Garcia a year ago, the previous six winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship had made the triumph the first of their PGA Tour careers. And it looked all the while like that would happen again on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson (Miss.), with 54-hole leader Sahith Theegala, a 23-year-old tour rookie, and five of the six players within two shots of him, all looking for their maiden victories.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Golf.com

Here’s how much better Jon Rahm is than a scratch golfer

The chasm between scratch-handicap amateurs and competing professionals is massive. A scratch player can go out and do some impressive things on the golf course, but when stood up next to a professional, it looks like they are playing a completely different game. Clayton Keller knows this fact well. The...
GOLF
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sycamore golfers hit the road

The Country Club of North Carolina has, for about 20 years, had a Ryder Cup-like competition with Royal Dornoch, a famed course in Scotland. Now, a similar idea and similar competition have found their way to players with Fort Wayne's Sycamore Hills Golf Club. “We (at CCNC) have a team...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wgel.com

Ronat An All-Conference Golfer

Greenville High School Senior Rachel Ronat is an all-conference golfer. Playing in the South Central Tournament Monday at the Indian Springs Golf Course, Ronat totaled 99 to place eighth overall among all golfers. That finish put her on the SCC all-conference team.
GREENVILLE, IL
kvhsathletics.com

KV Golfer Going to State!

Kankakee Valley Sophomore Brynlee DeBoard is going to Golf in the IHSAA State Finals! After taking a 3rd place finish in the Regional, Brynlee accomplished something that hasn’t been done at KV! We are thinking she is the first female golfer from Kankee Valley to compete in the state finals for golf! Congratulations Brynlee, and way to go! What a great honor!
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Buckley
Brookings Register

Brookings golfers 7th at ESD

WATERTOWN – The host Arrows claimed team title honors at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Invitational, held Saturday at Cattail Cross Golf Course in Watertown. The combined score of 305 gave Watertown a five-shot win over Harrisburg at 310, and Pierre at 320. Brookings placed seventh, firing a combined score...
WATERTOWN, SD
sanmarinotribune.com

Life at the Extremes for Titan Golfers

First published in the Sept. 23 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Due to its traditional spot on the fall sports menu, the San Marino High School girls’ golf team didn’t make the cut a year ago — the entire season wiped out by the pandemic. Instead, the Titans were invited to play an abbreviated five-match season this past spring, but by then the squad — for one reason or another — was reduced to just five players.
SAN MARINO, CA
Times-Argus

Roundup: Spaulding golfers triumph

WATERBURY CENTER — U-32 golfer Riley Richards earned medalist honors with a 38 Wednesday at the Country Club of Vermont. The Spaulding boys pieced together a four-person team total of 175 strokes to hold off the second-place Raiders (179) and third-place Harwood (190). Leading the way for the Crimson Tide were Garrett Cameron (41), Evan Peloquin (42), Kieran McNamara (46), Dylan Bachand (48) and Jamison Mast (46).
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
Columbus Telegram

Scotus golfers second at GICC

Scotus Central Catholic golf struggled to a tough finish Wednesday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite. But even struggling for the Shamrocks is pretty good. SCC had just one medalist in seventh place Cecilia Arndt but was second in the team standings to Broken Bow. The disappointing part to the 'Rocks was the 396 overall team score and the 33-shot gap to the winners.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Tour Championship#European Tours#Team Usa#Whistling Straits#Spaniard#The Pga Tour#First Pga Tour#Korn Ferry Tour
redcuprebellion.com

The Red Cup bye week watch guide is here

While bye weeks are very necessary and important, they suck. The Rebels have been on a warpath these first three weeks of the season. Having a bye week this early is “not ideal” per our fearless leader Lane Kiffykins, but even without the Rebs, the show must go on. There...
COLLEGE SPORTS
belmontbruins.com

OVC Golfer of the Month

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Freshman women's golfer Kendall Maynard has ben named OVC Golfer of the Month for September as announced by the conference office on Monday. After the first month of the 2021-22 season, the freshman ranks first in the OVC in stroke average (73.0). Maynard opened her collegiate career...
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Survey: Here’s the most golfers have ever spent on a golf vacation

What’s the most you’ve spent on a golf buddies trip? We wanted to find out. That’s just one of the reasons GOLF enlisted a company to survey 2,817 random golfers in October and November of 2020. We asked 23 spending-related questions on things like apparel, equipment, golf travel and more. Now, the results are in (which you’ll see in full on GOLF.com on Wednesday). But first, let’s look at some travel takeaways.
GOLF
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Top golfers named

The Marysville Senior Golf League recently announced the winning team for the 2021 Round-Up. They are, from left, Mark Reed, Lyle Blankenship and John Kaufman. The league has been active for 18 years and plays at Marysville Golf Club on Mondays. The format is a scramble and partners are chosen at random. For information about joining the league, call the Marysville Golf Club at 937-642-1816.
MARYSVILLE, OH
The Spun

PGA Golfer Admits He Watches College Football During Rounds

Professional athletes are just like us, they love watching their favorite teams in their respective sports too. That was on full display this week as PGA Tour star Sam Burns made a revelation. The former LSU standout loves football and said he’s even watched Tigers games while he’s in the middle of playing.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy