Here are golfers to watch

Both the PGA and European Tours took last week off due to the Ryder Cup, where Team USA won by a 19-9 margin over Team Europe. That is the largest margin of victory for either side since the event went to a USA vs. Europe format in 1979. There were few bright spots for the European side at Whistling Straits last weekend, but Sergio Garcia was one of them as he went 3-1-0 for the weekend and formed a formidable partnership with fellow Spaniard and World No. 1 Jon Rahm. Garcia (20/1) is the lone Ryder Cup participant from either team to be teeing it up this week in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he does so as the event's defending champion.