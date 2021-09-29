Scheana Shay celebrates daughter Summer Moon turning 5 months old
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has plenty to celebrate these days. And one of the greatest events worth celebrating is her daughter Summer Moon reaching her 5-month milestone. https://clubdeportivocdl.com/advert/livestreamofficial-zenit-st-petersburg-vs-malmo-ff-live-stream-free-on-29th-september-2021-2/ Scheana and her now-fiance, Brock Davies, welcomed Summer Moon into the world at the end of April. She was the last...talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0