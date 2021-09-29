The Top 10 WWE World Heavyweight Champions of all-time
Seeing that we’ve listed the greatest Intercontinental Champions as of late, we figured why not tackle the top World Heavyweight Champions of all-time in WWE?. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship — basically the old WCW World Heavyweight Championship, a.k.a. “The Big Gold Belt” — was introduced on Raw in 2002 by then-Raw general manager Eric Bischoff after Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship became exclusive to SmackDown at that time.dailyddt.com
Comments / 8