KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Attention Schnucks customers, one location just got a big upgrade. The store remodel at the Kirkwood location is complete. The updates include a refresh to the exterior of the building and a new look inside. One of the major themes of the update is "fresh choices," according to a release from Schnucks. There will also be an expanded grab 'n go meal section.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO