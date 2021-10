Actor Matthew McConaughey said this week he is still "measuring" a potential gubernatorial run in Texas next year, according to reports. "Look, it’s going to be in some capacity. …I just — I’m more of a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician," McConaughey said on the "Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends" podcast Tuesday, according to The Hill. "So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category? What’s my embassy?"

