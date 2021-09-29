Zac Brown Band cancels shows on ‘The Comeback Tour’ after lead singer tests positive for Covid
The Zac Brown Band’s comeback hit a bit of a delay when the country-rock group’s lead singer announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. “I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,'” Brown said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “… I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.”talesbuzz.com
