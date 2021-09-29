CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Zac Brown Band cancels shows on ‘The Comeback Tour’ after lead singer tests positive for Covid

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zac Brown Band’s comeback hit a bit of a delay when the country-rock group’s lead singer announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. “I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,'” Brown said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “… I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.”

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

Zac Brown Band Shows in Syracuse and Saratoga cancelled

The upcoming Zac Brown Band shows on Saturday at St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, and Sunday at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) have been cancelled. Frontman Zac Brown announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said in a tweet, “I have made the difficult decision to...
SYRACUSE, NY
whdh.com

Country singer Dierks Bentley cancels concert at Xfinity Center in Mansfield following positive COVID-19 test in his touring party

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Dierks Bentley canceled his upcoming show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield after a member of his touring party tested positive for COVID-19. Bentley had been scheduled to play at the Xfinity Center on Saturday as part of his Beers on Me Tour, but he made the decision to cancel the show as well as his Friday show in Wantagh, New York.
MANSFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

CANCELED! Zac Brown Band on October 3rd at SPAC

Zac Brown Band is canceling four of their tour dates because Zac Brown has come down with Covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution Zac Brown made the difficult decision to cancel four dates on their 'The Comeback Tour'. The canceled dates are Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1; Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 2; and Saratoga Springs, New York, on Oct. 3 have all been canceled.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
celebrityaccess.com

Zac Brown Suspends Tour After He’s Diagnosed With COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — The Zac Brown Band put its tour on hold on Tuesday after frontman Zac Brown revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. “I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,'” Brown wrote post on the band’s social media on Tuesday. “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
106.3 Cowboy Country

Zac Brown Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Pauses Tour

Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown reveals that he's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, is canceling four Comeback Tour stops slated for this weekend. "I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown writes on Instagram. The note mentions nothing about the severity of his symptoms nor if anyone else from his band and crew has tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Cook
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Chris Fryar
Person
John Driskell Hopkins
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year

The jury is out. If Morgan Wallen ends up winning Album Of The Year at the CMA Awards this year, he won’t be able to get up on stage and accept his trophy. Why? Because he isn’t allowed to come. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Wallen will not be able to attend the ceremony this coming November, the first time in history that an artist has been banned from the awards. That includes walking the red carpet, attending […] The post Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga Springs#The Band#Covid 19#Cdc
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Drops “If I Didn’t Love You” Video with Jason Aldean

2021 has been an incredible year in music for Carrie Underwood. Her My Gift album took home the win at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. On top of that, the singer was also nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year. In the mid of her achievements, the American Idol winner recently dropped the video for her new song, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. The track is currently trending at number seven on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
INTERNET
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
96krock.com

Former WWE Wrestler Opening Tattoo Shop In Tampa

Former WWE Wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista has announced in an Instagram video that he’ll be opening a tattoo shop in Tampa. The new shop will be called DC Society Ink, and while the address hasn’t been revealed quit yet, it does look like University of Tampa is right across the street, so it’s in that vicinity.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy