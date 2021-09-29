Ek Villain Returns to get a big-bang Eid release on 8th July 2022!
Ek Villain is back in action… and Ek Villain 'Returns' eight years later on 8th July 2022! Much to everyone's excitement, the explosive sequel to the 2014 blockbuster film is already in the works and will enjoy a big-bang Eid release next year. The film, directed by Mohit Suri has already stirred conversations amongst fans of the franchise.
