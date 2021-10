Though global cannabis sales could double by 2026, not all pot stocks will be winners. Although all eyes are on tech stocks, cannabis may well be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade. A recently released report from weed-focused analytics company BDSA forecasts that global cannabis sales will effectively double from an estimated $31 billion this year to $62.1 billion by 2026. There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO