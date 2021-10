The state will distribute $73 million in federal funds to Maine child care facilities to help them boost pay for staff and cover costs related to the pandemic. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will distribute the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress in March to help businesses and individuals hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The child care stabilization grants aim to help an industry struggling with lost revenues, closures or reduced capacity.

