New York hospitals see workforce effects from state mandate: Results from 6 organizations

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York hospitals are seeing the effects on the workforce of the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate as unvaccinated employees leave their jobs permanently or temporarily. The state required healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27. Workers at other places covered by the mandate, including diagnostic and treatment centers, home health agencies, long-term home healthcare programs, school-based clinics and hospice care programs, must have at least one dose by Oct. 7.

