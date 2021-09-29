CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Maurice H. Visser

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaurice Henry Visser, of Mora, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 76 years old. Lovingly known as “Moe,” he was born on April 21, 1945, in Brooten, to parents Steven and Bertha (Dykstra) Visser. The youngest of seven children, he grew up in the Belgrade area. At the age of 14, the family moved to the Bock area. On June 14, 1967, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served with the military police until his discharge. He returned home in Minnesota where he worked as a machinist for a few years.

