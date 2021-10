Indie-rock veterans Modest Mouse have announced a new livestream presented via Veeps. The concert will take place Sept. 28 at 11 p.m. ET, and tickets can be purchased here. Through this stream, viewers can join the in-person audience at legendary venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The band will be on their latest stop of the Golden Casket tour, which kicked off July 29. The band are fresh off festival stops such as Lollapalooza in Chicago and Life is Beautiful in Nevada. Baltimore natives Future Islands will be opening on select dates.

