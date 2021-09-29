Hoiulahan: Infrastructure bill vital to economy
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said if Congress doesn’t pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week, the global economy could suffer for years. “Amid a noisy debate in Washington about where Congress stands on infrastructure, I want to make my position unequivocally clear,” said Houlahan. “I am in full, enthusiastic support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Failure to deliver this bill during a critical time for our nation is simply not an option.”www.readingeagle.com
Comments / 0