CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Hoiulahan: Infrastructure bill vital to economy

By MediaNews Group
Reading Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said if Congress doesn’t pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week, the global economy could suffer for years. “Amid a noisy debate in Washington about where Congress stands on infrastructure, I want to make my position unequivocally clear,” said Houlahan. “I am in full, enthusiastic support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Failure to deliver this bill during a critical time for our nation is simply not an option.”

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Laredo Morning Times

Cuellar discusses infrastructure bill with Laredoans

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is the largest long-term investment in the United States’ infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century. Rep. Henry Cuellar was on hand on Tuesday morning for his “Conversations with Cuellar” Zoom event. And the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Political Endorsement#Global Economy#House#Senate#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Treasury
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer issues statement on infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday released the following statement on the infrastructure bill:. “It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27. Specifically, the Speaker said, “I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.” That agreement was sealed with the vote of every Democrat in the House on August 24, which put the commitment in writing.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy