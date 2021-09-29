Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Max Scherzer has been a difference maker this season for the Dodgers. In fact, the trade from Washington to Los Angeles kicked him into a new gear the rest of the way as he positioned himself quite nicely for a chance at his 4th Cy Young Award. Even though he struggled in his last two starts of the season, coughing up 12 runs (11 earned) in 10 1/3 innings, Dave Roberts decided to give him the nod for the NL Wild Card Game. After all, the postseason is a chance for players to redeem themselves.

