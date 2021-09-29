CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Intrusion REVIEW – Distinctly Unthrilling

By Natasha Alvar
culturedvultures.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s only one thing that could compel me to watch a Netflix thriller like this (considering how many duds there’ve been in this genre), and that’s Logan Marshall-Green in the lead role. This man has such range, and such a knack for transformation; he rarely looks the same in his films – The Invitation and Upgrade are fine examples of this. I didn’t even know it was him until I saw the trailer. So I watched it and yup, he was the prominently decent thing about this film. There were some interesting moments of direction, but everything else is pretty meh.

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

10 Best Underground Horror Movies You Should Watch

Have you ever been invited to watch a horror movie, only to be met with predictable clichés, loud jumpscares and no atmosphere? You finish watching it, go into your bedroom, turn off the lights and doze off to a dreamless sleep, safe and sound. Those movies barely make you feel uneasy.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

5 Biggest New Movies of October 2021: A Season of Horror & Blockbusters

Over here at Cultured Vultures, we love October, because that means we get to dance with horror all month long. There’s Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse series, with four new horror movies released over October. Netflix and Disney have also joined in the fun, with offerings like Night Teeth and Under Wraps respectively.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s Half-Hearted Thriller “Intrusion” Ending Explained

If you haven’t noticed, Netflix has been preparing for the upcoming Halloween season by releasing a new thriller film for viewers every week. Last week, Intrusion was the latest film in the streaming service’s arsenal that landed in the coveted Top 10 spot which is what actually motivated me to watch the movie. However, since its release, the film has received a lukewarm reception. While some claim that it’s just your average thriller with no bells or whistles others believe the movie is complete trash. Is this film worth a watch? Check out our breakdown of Intrusion and what happens at the end.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freida Pinto
Person
Meera
/Film

Broadcast Signal Intrusion: Release Date, Cast, And More

The spooky season terror continues with the upcoming release of "Broadcast Signal Intrusion." This suspenseful thriller sees a man spiraling down a rabbit hole as he investigates a very creepy mystery. The Jacob Gentry-helmed horror movie leads us into the twisty world of broadcast hijackers and unsolved murders. To get ready for some mystery solving, here's everything you need to know about "Broadcast Signal Intrusion."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Sing A Bit of Harmony REVIEW – Ghost in the Shell Meets E.T: The Musical

Sing A Bit of Harmony is set in the not-too-distant future, where technology has advanced significantly, and robots are a part of everyday life. It follows the story of Satomi Amano (voiced by Haruka Fukuhara) a quiet, lonely school girl whose life is completely changed when she meets Shion Ashimori (Tao Tsuchiya), an eccentric and bubbly new student. When Satomi and her classmates discover that Shion is actually a new form of AI undergoing testing, it is up to them to keep her true identity a secret.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrusion
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Who Killed The KLF?’: Film Review | Fantastic Fest 2021

A decades-long art prank the world briefly mistook for a pop band, The KLF were far more interesting than they might’ve seemed to music lovers who avoided rave culture like a drug of dubious origin. The British duo had world-conquering hits, staged some colorful happenings, and then disappeared, leaving bemused onlookers to wonder, as Chris Atkins’ doc puts it, Who Killed The KLF? While the bandmates themselves don’t deign to participate here, Atkins has obtained enough previously unheard audio interviews to make sense of their story. It’s quite a ride, even for viewers who don’t know the difference between “What...
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Mayday REVEW – Interesting Concept, Half Baked Execution

Mayday touches upon topics of sexual assault and suicide. Discretion is advised. Mayday follows the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), who finds herself flung from her normal life into a fantasy world where she’s part of a never-ending war in which women lure men to their deaths. At first, she finds herself consumed by this new sense of power, but then realises that she isn’t the killer her comrades expect her to be.
MOVIES
Variety

Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic ‘Maya and the Three’ Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres

Animation maestro Jorge Gutierrez’s “Maya and the Three” stands out as not only the most ambitious project of his career, but one of Netflix’s most exciting experiments since diving headlong into animation a few years back. One of the streamer’s first announced animated originals, “Maya” will receive high-profile premieres at the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) and BFI London Film Festivals over the next 10 days before hitting the streaming platform on Oct. 22. Variety spoke with Gutierrez ahead of the series’ privileged place as Guadalajara’s closing screening, where two episodes will play to close out a week of festivities. One of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Queen Sugar Producer Previews an Episode 5 Filled with Discovery

In the latest installment of the beloved OWN drama Queen Sugar, Ralph Angel fought against the long and intrusive arm of the law after the sheriff showed up to excavate for the possible remains of rumored murder victims. Nova had written in her book that their father had possibly murdered a couple of racists and buried their bodies on his property, and a human bone was discovered. But will it be the smoking gun the law thinks it is? Fans will find out when the show airs tonight at 8/7c. Lisa France, a Queen Sugar producer who also directs installments of the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The L Word’ Actress Jamie Clayton Starring as Pinhead in New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie

In a casting that gender-reverses an iconic horror movie character, Jamie Clayton, one of the stars of The L Word: Generation Q, is starring as Pinhead in Spyglass’ reboot of 1980s classic Hellraiser. The project is described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the movie based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart. Barker expanded the story into a 1987 movie he wrote and directed about a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a horrific world run by Cenobites, mutilated beings dedicated to torture and led by a prickly headed man nicknamed Pinhead. Pinhead, and his unique look, became central...
MOVIES
Variety

Sasha Calle, DC’s Supergirl in ‘The Flash,’ Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Sasha Calle, who is next set to star as Supergirl in DC’s “The Flash,” has signed with CAA. “The Flash” — which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022 — will mark Calle’s feature film debut. In the DC Comics universe movie, Calle stars opposite Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Kiersey Clemons. Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” penned the latest version of the script. Director Andy Muschietti announced news of Calle’s casting by posting an emotional video to Instagram, where the actor discovers on camera that she has landed the part. “Little...
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

5 Biggest New TV Shows Of October 2021: Star Wars & More

October is spooky season, we know that. But spooks and scares can take all kinds of different forms – from the jump-scare that can even be engendered by a white-sheet ghost if it pops up fast enough, to the kind of creeping, everyday fears we find ourselves not wanting to think about too closely, like the steadily rising temperatures or that lump on your thigh. Here are the biggest new TV shows of October 2021.
TV SERIES
culturedvultures.com

Star Wars: Visions Finds Freedom From Canon

Disney+’s anime anthology Star Wars: Visions isn’t perfect, but it has a clear and straightforward ambition, to tell nine self-contained stories in corners of the Star Wars universe that we haven’t seen before. In that, it succeeds: in episode one, a nameless warrior fights a Sith conqueror who wields, of all things, a lightsaber parasol. There are already several things in here we’ve never seen before, with the laser umbrella being only one of them. Another episode turns lightsabers into mood rings, casually riffing on what exactly this all-powerful pop culture symbol means and how it functions. In another, a droid’s perspective on the Force and the concept of Jedi gets explored for maybe the first time ever (it’s also the most attention a droid’s gotten in Star Wars since the misfired subplot in Solo).
COMICS
Variety

IFC Films and FilmNation Win Bidding War for Venice Prize-Winning Abortion Drama ‘Happening’

IFC Films and FilmNation have emerged victorious in a bidding war for U.S. distribution rights to “Happening,” a French drama that won the top prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival. IFC Films plans to release the movie in theaters in early 2022, but the company has not set an exact date yet. “Happening” is the sophomore feature of French director Audrey Diwan (“Losing It”). Adapted from Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film takes place in 1960s France and centers on a promising young student who gets pregnant at a time when abortions aren’t legal in the country. The movie’s official logline...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content. An awards ceremony was held in Busan on Thursday evening in hybrid form. Korean participants attended the ceremony in person, while international nominees and winners joined remotely. The ceremony was hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. It was...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy