Intrusion REVIEW – Distinctly Unthrilling
There’s only one thing that could compel me to watch a Netflix thriller like this (considering how many duds there’ve been in this genre), and that’s Logan Marshall-Green in the lead role. This man has such range, and such a knack for transformation; he rarely looks the same in his films – The Invitation and Upgrade are fine examples of this. I didn’t even know it was him until I saw the trailer. So I watched it and yup, he was the prominently decent thing about this film. There were some interesting moments of direction, but everything else is pretty meh.culturedvultures.com
