Intrusion REVIEW – Distinctly Unthrilling

Disney+’s anime anthology Star Wars: Visions isn’t perfect, but it has a clear and straightforward ambition, to tell nine self-contained stories in corners of the Star Wars universe that we haven’t seen before. In that, it succeeds: in episode one, a nameless warrior fights a Sith conqueror who wields, of all things, a lightsaber parasol. There are already several things in here we’ve never seen before, with the laser umbrella being only one of them. Another episode turns lightsabers into mood rings, casually riffing on what exactly this all-powerful pop culture symbol means and how it functions. In another, a droid’s perspective on the Force and the concept of Jedi gets explored for maybe the first time ever (it’s also the most attention a droid’s gotten in Star Wars since the misfired subplot in Solo).

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO