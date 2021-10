Ummmm, so what the hell were those people? Psycho cannibals? It was cool as hell whatever it was. But I’m getting ahead of myself. I love episodes like this: Fairly simple plot-wise, but really fun, well-shot, one big central set piece that looks amazing. This week played out like a horror movie (I mean, even more so than usual for a zombie show) so it’s not surprising that Nicotero directed it. On the Daryl side, he had to continue to play Reaper and torture one of Maggie’s group for their whereabouts, and then sneakily give them time to escape. When Daryl and his squad return to Reaper HQ, Pope implies that he just might be on to Daryl…

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO