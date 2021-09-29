Man Arrested After Throwing Brick at 7-Eleven Employee
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police have arrested an Alabama man on Aggravated Assault and related charges. Authorities state that on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at approximately 3:45 pm, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of S. High St for a disturbance. Shortly thereafter officers made contact with two subjects. One subject was identified as Raymond Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a 19-year-old white Hispanic male from Alabama, who was being chased by an employee of the 7-Eleven after a retail theft. During the course of this chase, Rodriguez threw a brick in the direction of the employee.www.mychesco.com
