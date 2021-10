Kanye West is considered to be a genius when it comes to the music world. He has delivered a plethora of classic albums that have changed the scope of music, and even in 2021, he has continued to find new ways to innovate. For years, Kanye has made it clear that he has bigger aspirations than just music, though. He has been a staple of the fashion industry since 2009, which is around the time he started getting involved with Nike. After leaving the Beaverton brand in 2015, Kanye quickly joined Adidas where he created his very own Yeezy imprint.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO