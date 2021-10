Mickey Guyton premiered a fiery, powerful music video for her new song “Remember Her Name” ahead of her debut album release. Guyton’s highly-anticipated album of the same name is out Friday (September 24), and she shared her her music video a day early. Guyton dished that “Remember Her Name” is “a song about believing in yourself and never giving up on your dreams. This video is exactly that and more.” The visual for her empowering song follows a young woman work hard to achieve her lifelong dreams of becoming a firefighter. Fittingly, Guyton also credited the real-life heroes: “ I want to thank all of the first responders that keep us safe every single day.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO