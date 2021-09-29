Giants' Darius Slayton: Not practicing to begin week

Slayton (hamstring) wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants are beginning Week 4 prep with a walk-through session, but neither Slayton nor fellow wideout Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were in attendance for the workout, which doesn't portend well for their availability Sunday against the Saints. New York may wait and see what Slayton and Shepard are able to do on the field in the next two days before making a definitive ruling on their statuses for the weekend, but if both are sidelined, rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney would likely step in as the preferred option in the slot. Meanwhile, Collin Johnson and C.J. Board would see more opportunities at the outside receiver spot opposite No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay.