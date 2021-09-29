CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Darius Slayton: Not practicing to begin week

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Slayton (hamstring) wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants are beginning Week 4 prep with a walk-through session, but neither Slayton nor fellow wideout Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were in attendance for the workout, which doesn't portend well for their availability Sunday against the Saints. New York may wait and see what Slayton and Shepard are able to do on the field in the next two days before making a definitive ruling on their statuses for the weekend, but if both are sidelined, rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney would likely step in as the preferred option in the slot. Meanwhile, Collin Johnson and C.J. Board would see more opportunities at the outside receiver spot opposite No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Giants lose Blake Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in injury nightmare

The Giants are looking at another nightmare injury game. Linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a potentially serious knee injury and receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard suffered hamstring injuries to put a damper on the first-half lead built Sunday against the Falcons — before Atlanta took the lead with 1:33 left in the second quarter. All three starters quickly were ruled out for the rest of the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
wmleader.com

Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard out versus Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Through three games, the Giants are not totally anemic when it comes to creating big plays on offense. They have a 41-yard hookup from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton, a 37-yard touchdown reception by Sterling Shepard and a 33-yard scoring pass to Slayton. In the ground game,...
NFL
The Spun

2 Key Giants Players Not At Practice On Thursday

Things could get worse for the New York Giants before they get better. As of now, the G-Men are expected to face the New Orleans Saints without two of their best wide receivers. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton left last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with hamstring injuries. They...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The New York Daily News#C J Board
Daily Herald

Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When the New York Giants forked over $72 million to wide receiver Kenny Golladay early in free agency, the expectation was they were finally getting the playmaker they needed on the outside. When healthy, Golladay was Matthew Stafford's go-to guy on the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints-Giants Injury Reports: Armstead, McCoy, Shepard, Slayton, Bredeson declared out

The New Orleans Saints will be missing two offensive line starters for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants. Left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy were declared out Friday on the final official injury report of the week. Armstead is reportedly expected to miss multiple games with an...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. In...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy