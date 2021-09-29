Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not at practice

Barkley (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Giants seem to have a maintenance program set up for Barkley as he puts the torn ACL and MCL in his right knee further in the rearview mirror. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley didn't take part in many drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice, but he did enough behind closed doors to earn a "limited" tag for the second day in a row. Even on a quick turnaround for the Giants' Week 2 game in Washington, Barkley didn't seem affected by his surgically-repaired knee, as he earned a typical 83-percent share of the offense snaps en route to 15 touches for 69 yards. The production hasn't arrived yet for Barkley, but he'll have a more friendly matchup this Sunday versus the Falcons, assuming he's out there.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO