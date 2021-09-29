CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not at practice

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) aren't present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Both were removed from Sunday's loss to Atlanta in the first half and didn't play at all in the second half. Kadarius Toney and Collin Johnson then picked regular snaps alongside Kenny Golladay, who had entered the contest as a game-time decision due to a hip injury. The Giants also have C.J. Board on the roster, and John Ross (hamstring) reportedly was present for Wednesday's practice after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve. Shepard excelled prior to hurting his hamstring, with 16 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks of the season.

