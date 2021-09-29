NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber breaks ground on cannabis campus in Southwest Detroit
Detroit native, NBA Hall of Famer, and one of University of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five, Chris Webber, broke ground on a new cannabis campus in Detroit. The $175 million project in Southwest Detroit will include a dispensary, cannabis consumption lounge, and cultivation space, while also providing job training, cannabis education, and programs to assist with criminal record expungement.www.metrotimes.com
Comments / 0