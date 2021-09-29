CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber breaks ground on cannabis campus in Southwest Detroit

By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit native, NBA Hall of Famer, and one of University of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five, Chris Webber, broke ground on a new cannabis campus in Detroit. The $175 million project in Southwest Detroit will include a dispensary, cannabis consumption lounge, and cultivation space, while also providing job training, cannabis education, and programs to assist with criminal record expungement.

