Britney Spears Has A Chance To Be Free From Her Father Today. Here's What To Know
The case over Britney Spears' conservatorship goes back to court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with a hearing scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Both Spears and her father, Jamie, have petitioned the court to end his role in the 13-year conservatorship, after a whirlwind series of recent events. But there are a couple of ways the judge could rule, including denying their petitions, replacing Jamie or terminating the arrangement altogether.
