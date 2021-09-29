When I’m done catching up on my current weekly faves, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do In The Shadows, I flip over to The Mindy Project on Hulu to do a lil rewatch and have just one question: do we even realize how great this show is? Mindy Kaling remains a queen, Chris Messina’s performance is truly nothing short of Emmy-worthy, and I am still laughing at so, so many of these jokes. Whether you’ve seen it 100 times or 0 times, do yourself a favor and watch this sitcom now. There’s romance, absurdity, and an entire cast (and slew of guest stars) that will have you entertained and in your feelings (in the best way) the whole time.