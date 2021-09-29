More Student Debt Upheaval: Navient to Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans
Another major student loan servicer is getting out of its contract with the U.S. Department of Education, adding to the impending upheaval borrowers are facing. Navient announced Tuesday that it had reached a deal, which the Education Department must still approve, to transfer its accounts to another servicing company, Maximus. As one of the largest loan servicers, Navient currently manages the repayment of roughly 6 million borrowers, handling more than $237 billion in student loans.www.koamnewsnow.com
