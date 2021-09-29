SteelSeries Prime Review

Add a reliable mouse to your gaming setup with the SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless esports mouse. This impressive mouse stays responsive for 100 million clicks, thanks to its Optical Magnetic Switches. In fact, the oversized spring, magnetic connection, and optical sensor combine to give you zero lag and crisp clicks. What’s more, this gaming gadget is smaller and lighter than the Prime Wireless, but has all of its performance. Even better, with the Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology, this mouse gives you wired-level performance. You can trust this mouse has what it takes to help you win. Additionally, with the TrueMove Air Gaming Sensor, you get 1-to-1 tracking as well as tilt tracking. Moreover, in-game adjustments are simple with the on-board customization features. Furthermore, this wireless mouse comes with a mesh USB-C cable for when you want to go wired.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO