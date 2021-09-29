CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY
 8 days ago
Theater-Daniel Craig-Ruth Negga This combination photo shows Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021, left, and Ruth Negga at a special screening of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2019. Craig will return to Broadway in the fall 2022 as Macbeth with Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. “Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022 with an opening set for April 28. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.”

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include “Loving” and “World War Z,” started her career in the theater, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of "Hamlet."

It will mark the second high-profile “Macbeth” after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. That film will be released in theaters Dec. 25 and on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

