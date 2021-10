The chances of contracting COVID-19 are high. In fact, most of us have either experienced COVID or have a close family member or friend who has. Sadly, too many people have lost their lives to the virus and its potentially devastating impacts on the body. This includes older adults with fragile immune systems, younger and otherwise seemingly healthy individuals, and even young people. Like virtually every other community in the country, Fallon has had its fair share of the illness. Now, a few residents are speaking out to help others in the community who find themselves ill with COVID or caring for someone the virus has infected.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO