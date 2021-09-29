Northern Colorado writer Jadyn Watson-Fisher breaks down Montana State's upcoming opponent

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face Northern Colorado at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Jadyn Watson-Fisher, a reporter at the Greeley (Colorado) Tribune who covers UNC, answered five questions from 406mtsports.com about the Bears and their upcoming Big Sky game against the No. 11-ranked Bobcats (3-1). UNC (2-2) already has as many wins as it did in 2019 (its last full season), when it lost 45-14 to MSU in Greeley. Like Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, Ed McCaffrey is in his first season coaching the Bears.