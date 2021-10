Despite the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic, some investors have put away even more money for retirement over the past 18 months. “The past year has presented challenges for all of us,” said Sri Reddy, senior vice president, retirement and income solutions, at Principal Financial Group. “One silver lining is that it seems to have honed the habits and focus of our top retirement savers. Whether it was the pressure of uncertainty or just their natural tendency to look toward the future, this group managed to save more amid disruptions to both their professional and personal lives.”

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO