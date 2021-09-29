Despite progress, S.J. County’s COVID transmission rate remains elevated
STOCKTON — Despite a steady decline in new COVID-19 case rates over the last few weeks, San Joaquin County’s community transmission rates of the virus remains high. Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, presented a map created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that displays how severe the rate of transmission is by both county and state.www.lodinews.com
