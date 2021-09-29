CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GM's Mary Barra becomes first woman to oversee the Business Roundtable

By By Matt Egan, CNN Business
WKTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors CEO Mary Barra will become the first-ever female chair of the Business Roundtable, a powerful CEO alliance, beginning in January. Barra said her election is an honor, and she pledged to continue to "help advance policies that offer greater economic growth and opportunities for all Americans." She will...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Outlining GM's Subscription Business Roadmap

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) sees its in-car subscription services to generate $2 billion in revenue in 2021 and will reach $25 billion by the end of the decade. The feat will help the automaker reach the scales of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) TechCrunch reports.
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes: The Most Powerful Woman in Finance

When Mary Callahan Erdoes thinks about the various diversity initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, she doesn’t see a series of boxes to be checked in service of vaguely defined social goals. Instead, the chief executive of the company’s Asset and Wealth Management unit sees a means to a very specific end — achieving what she calls “diversity of thought.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Fortune

Most Powerful Women 2021: Mary Barra

The CEO of GM unveiled a bold plan to completely electrify the automaker’s portfolio of vehicles. we have a clear role to our owners, our investors and our shareholders that we need to deliver on, you know, superior returns. But I think the way we do that and how we earn customers for life is by being a company that cares about the environment and, you know, has good governance and and respect diversity and human rights. And so those I think are core expectations of a, of a company. Now earlier this year, Meri unveiled one of the most ambitious plans in the auto industry. They plan to be completely electric by 2035 she's investing massive amounts of money to really build out this new fleet. The company has not been without its challenges. Um, it had the chevy bolt recall earlier this year. They've definitely faced issues related to the chip shortage and also the same kind of supply issues that every other company has been facing over the last year and a half.
BUSINESS
WKTV

See who tops this year's list of Fortune's Most Powerful Women

To say the pandemic has been transformative for business is an understatement. So perhaps it's not surprising that three of the top 10 women named to Fortune's 2021 Most Powerful Women list, released Monday, run companies in the health sector or that half of them became CEOs during the Covid crisis.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Coalition of top CEOs names Mary Barra chair

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been elected chair of the Washington, D.C.-based organization Business Roundtable, becoming the first woman to serve in the role. She will begin her two-year term Jan. 1. Ms. Barra will succeed Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, who will remain an active member...
BUSINESS
Detroit Free Press

GM's Barra offers more detail on future strategy to solve chips crisis

General Motors will look to form strategic partnerships, including joint ventures and long-term agreements, with semiconductor chip makers as it tweaks its strategy to secure more chips, CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday. Barra said the global shortage of chips has forced GM to more closely study its supply chain beyond...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Business Roundtable#Americans#Cable News Network Inc
CNBC

GM's commercial EV business BrightDrop to supply new van to Verizon

DETROIT — General Motors' commercial electric vehicle business BrightDrop plans to add a second van to its lineup in 2023, with Verizon Communications scheduled to be the first customer. The automaker on Tuesday said the EV410, a midsize work van, is expected to cater to customers including Verizon that don't...
BUSINESS
Fortune

GM’s Mary Barra defends slow start to electric-vehicle push

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. GM CEO Mary Barra set the tenor for 2021 back in January, when she announced her intention to eliminate all emissions from new GM cars by 2035. “I think we will look back and see ’21-’22 as an inflection point that allowed us to start driving mass adoption of electric vehicles,” she told Fortune’s CEO Initiative at an event the day she made that announcement.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Mary Barra Receives WBCollaborative Excellence In Gender And Diversity Award

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been recognized by the Women Business Collaborative (WBC) with a WBC 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Award, which honors top business leaders promoting gender and diversity equity. “WBC’s 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Award recognizes top officials in major companies...
BUSINESS
WKTV

GM: Switching to electric will help double our sales

General Motors' transition to an all-electric vehicle lineup will help the environment. It will also help make GM a 100% more successful business, the company says. GM announced Wednesday that it forecasts doubling global revenue by the end of the decade and improving its profit margin as it does so. Company executives are set to lay out specifics of their plans at a two-day investor program beginning Wednesday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Toymakers’ woes, GM’s plans

Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs. NEW YORK (AP) — Toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves ahead of the holidays as they face a severe supply-network crunch. Toymakers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports. Some are flying in the toys if they can get space on planes instead of shipping by boat to get the goods on shelves well. But companies are also resigning to the harsh realities that they can’t make up for delays and are leaving behind some of the holiday toys, particularly bulkier one, in factories in China.
ECONOMY
TheAtlantaVoice

GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road. In announcements Wednesday ahead of a two-day investor […]
ECONOMY
WKTV

Company building Marcy facility rebrands from Cree to Wolfspeed

MARCY, N.Y. – The company building a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Marcy has changed its name from Cree to Wolfspeed, and started trading at the New York Stock Exchange Monday under the new moniker. Officials with the company say the name change follows a four-year process of divesting two-third of...
MARCY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy