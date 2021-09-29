Alomere Health in Alexandria responds to 'extremely high' surge in health care needs
Alomere Health in Alexandria is dealing with a rapid escalation of outpatient and inpatient care related to COVID-19 as well as other medical care not related to the pandemic. Carl Vaagenes, CEO of Alomere Health, described the recent surge in patients as "extremely high." Alomere Health isn't the only hospital experiencing a significant surge in patients, Vaagenes said, noting that hospitals across the state are "working tirelessly" to coordinate care and transfers of patients.www.echopress.com
