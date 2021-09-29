Maple Lake Irish volleyball improves to 12-5

The Irish volleyball team is 12-5 overall and 3-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference after a handful of wins last week including a successful weekend tournament. The Irish kicked off the week with a 3-0 win at home over Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 21. On Thursday, Sept. 23, Maple Lake hosted Eden Valley-Watkins and won 3-1. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, the Irish traveled to the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse for a Volleyball Showcase. They finished the two-day event with three wins and two losses. Match scores were: 2-0 over Litchfield; 0-2 to Belle Plaine; 2-1 over Cannon Falls; 2-1 over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and 0-2 to Mounds Park Academy.