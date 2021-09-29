CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With newest switch, Juniper extends reach of intent-based network automation

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuniper Networks Inc. claims to be “future-proofing” enterprises data centers with the launch of its latest QFX5700 Series networking switch. It’s billed as the most flexible midsized switch of its kind available, with the ability to mix and match line cards with a range of interface options ranging from 10-gigabit Ethernet to 400G to support various use cases.

