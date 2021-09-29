CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn: "New legislation would help struggling jobless workers by reforming state unemployment agency"

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Annette Glenn this week touted a new legislative plan that would benefit jobless workers by helping fix Michigan’s broken Unemployment Insurance Agency. The legislation would create a new independent citizens’ advocate to serve as a point of contact helping claimants resolve issues with the agency. The plan also would require UIA to complete reviews and claims determinations within 10 days, make information about the state’s unemployment trust fund more accessible to the public, among other changes.

