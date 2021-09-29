Morgan Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The heart and soul of the Razorback defense is a candidate for the Academic Heisman of college football. Redshirt senior Grant Morgan was named one of 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.arkansasrazorbacks.com
