PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center hosted a gathering of interfaith clergy from the Vancouver community on Sept. 16. The leaders gathered on the hospital’s front lawn in a prayer circle to offer support in their own tradition for patients and caregivers. Each clergy member who spoke directed their prayers to the staff and patients watching from the hospital’s windows. Prayers were offered by: Tanna Engdahl — Cowlitz Tribe; Chaplain Derek Rasheed, representing the Muslim faith; the Rev. Joyce Smith of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; the Rev. Kathryn Bert, of the Unitarian Universalists and the Rev. Lobsang Dawa, a Tibetian Buddhist. “PeaceHealth is grateful to the representatives of the multiple different faiths who participated, and to PeaceHealth Southwest’s team of chaplains for organizing this wonderful event.”

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO