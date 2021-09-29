Open Raven Launches Managed Service for Data Security
Reltio becomes first organization to benefit from force multiplier to secure its sensitive data. Open Raven, the company transforming cloud data security, launched a new managed service that provides resources and expertise for organizations dealing with the explosive growth in threats to data security including ransomware. The company also announced that Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform, selected the Open Raven Platform and Managed Service to enhance the protection of its growing store of customer data.martechseries.com
