Open Raven Launches Managed Service for Data Security

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReltio becomes first organization to benefit from force multiplier to secure its sensitive data. Open Raven, the company transforming cloud data security, launched a new managed service that provides resources and expertise for organizations dealing with the explosive growth in threats to data security including ransomware. The company also announced that Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform, selected the Open Raven Platform and Managed Service to enhance the protection of its growing store of customer data.

