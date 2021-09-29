CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lion King’ set to return to Playhouse Square stage

By John Benson
News-Herald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps for the first time since making its musical stage debut in 1997, the spectacle of “The Lion King” will be overshadowed by, well, truly the “Circle of Life.”. The Tony Award-winning and popular Disney show, which appears Oct. 1 through 15 at the KeyBank State Theatre, marks the reopening of Playhouse Square to large-scale touring productions coming out of the pandemic.

