Centreville, MI

Michigan High School Associated Press football rankings for Week 5

Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Michigan High School football rankings by the Associated Press are out for this week. Locally, Constantine dropped one spot despite winning by 50 points last week. The Falcons check in at No. 3 in Division 6. White Pigeon remains ranked seventh in Division 8 while Centreville is listed as an honorable mention team. In Division 8-man, Colon received votes as an honorable mention team as well. In the surrounding area, St. Joseph is ranked sixth overall in Division 3. Edwardsburg earned one first place vote and is second overall in Division 4 while Paw Paw checks in at No. 10. Berrien Springs is ranked eighth overall in the Division 5 poll, Jonesville comes in at No. 4 in the Division 6 poll and Lawton is No. 6 in the Division 7 poll. In Division 8, Reading is tied for eighth place.

#High School Football
