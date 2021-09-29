Business Use of Freelancers Accelerates Amidst the Pandemic, Finds Upwork Report

Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, today announced results from the 2021 State of Enterprise Video: Creation, Broadcasting, Distribution study, revealing that 84% of enterprises experienced increased demand for video content in the past year. The majority (87%) of respondents also say their organizations plan to make changes to decrease the impact of virtual meeting fatigue in the next 12 months, with 50% of enterprises planning to decrease meeting fatigue by producing higher quality and more engaging video content to replace certain meetings. With the majority struggling to keep up with the demand for video content, respondents expressed strong interest (83%) in self-serve video technology to support the creation of new videos. Conducted in September 2021, the survey of more than 600 enterprise professionals across marketing, HR and video services departments shows that use cases for video are rapidly multiplying, enabling businesses to reach wider audiences, improve customer engagement, support learning and development, recruit and retain employees, and sell more products and services.

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO