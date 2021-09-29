CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Business Use of Freelancers Accelerates Amidst the Pandemic, Finds Upwork Report

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Upwork Inc., the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today released a new research report, the "Future Workforce Pulse Report," examining how businesses are approaching hiring. Utilizing survey data from over 1,000 U.S. hiring managers, the report finds that the use of remote freelancing has dramatically increased as a result of the pandemic, and will continue to rise in the future.

